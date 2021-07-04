Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.