Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 25.9% in June

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 458,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $595.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

