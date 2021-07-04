Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,686. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.