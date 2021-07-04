East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,846,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

ERES opened at $9.81 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.