Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of EVV stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $13.35.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.