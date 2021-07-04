Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of EVV stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

