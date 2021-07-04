eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $103.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. eBoost has a market cap of $5.72 million and $103.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00410769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.