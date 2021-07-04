Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $72.03 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,497 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

