Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $20.77

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $20.30. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 1,185 shares changing hands.

EWTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,419,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,346,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,250,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

