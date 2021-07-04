Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Edison International stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,961. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.41.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

