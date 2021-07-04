Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELEEF. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ELEEF opened at $12.11 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

