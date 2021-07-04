Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 171.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.20% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $31,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,493 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

