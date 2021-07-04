ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 623,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 765,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 453,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,379. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.