Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.89 ($11.63).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENEL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.