Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.26% of Enerplus worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 110.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 196.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,350 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.22.

NYSE ERF opened at $7.12 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

