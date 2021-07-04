ENI’s (E) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

E stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 926,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 187,091.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth $9,988,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ENI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth $2,231,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

