Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.06

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 747.62%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 845.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

