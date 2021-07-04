Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,238 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.10% of Enzo Biochem worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.10 million, a P/E ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.