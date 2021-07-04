Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after buying an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $678.90. 27,097,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,352,844. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $253.21 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

