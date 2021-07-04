Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.33 Million in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:IHG traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $68.21. 75,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.24. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

