Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.15 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.30. 4,200,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,557,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $245.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,300 shares of company stock valued at $78,186,501 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

