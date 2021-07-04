Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 610,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,657,000. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 907,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 216,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 96,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

PIE stock remained flat at $$27.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,202. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

