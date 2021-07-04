Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 65,734 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 470,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after buying an additional 272,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 226,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $54.41. 74,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,535. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32.

