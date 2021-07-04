Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

