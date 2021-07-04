Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,580 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 755,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.