Eureka Coin Market Cap Tops $818,706.50 (ERK)

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Eureka Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Eureka Coin has a market capitalization of $818,706.50 and approximately $5,478.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eureka Coin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006563 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000228 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Eureka Coin Coin Profile

ERK is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,145,842 coins and its circulating supply is 66,509,205 coins. The official website for Eureka Coin is www.eurekacoin.io . Eureka Coin’s official Twitter account is @EurekaX3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EurekaCoin (ERK) is the native coin of its own PoS blockchain, the Eureka Network (eurekanetwork.io) and we have many projects preparing to build upon it using ERK20 and ERK22 tokens. The EurekaNetwork blockchain will not only be Proof of Stake itself (meaning EurekaCoin in itself can be used to earn passively) but other tokens/ sidechain coins will be able to be proof of stake in themselves securing their own network. “

