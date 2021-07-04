Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86. 2,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 614,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $692.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

