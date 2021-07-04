Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,069,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $46,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $60,911,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Exelixis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

