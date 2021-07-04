Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $267.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

