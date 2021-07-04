Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.93. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

