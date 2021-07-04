Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $190,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $354.70 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock worth $747,859,261. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.