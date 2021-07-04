Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 778,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.