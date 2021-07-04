FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,619 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FAST Acquisition were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

FST stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

