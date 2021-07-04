Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Tops $6.48 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $5,802.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000896 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 114.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

