Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,962.2% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 220,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 216,726 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 377,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 312,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

