Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 70,421 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 260,818.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.30. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.