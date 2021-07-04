Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $5,477,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $10,955,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

