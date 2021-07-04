Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

