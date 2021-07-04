Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Umpqua by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Umpqua by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 183,914 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after acquiring an additional 337,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.68 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.