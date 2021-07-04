Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,194 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

