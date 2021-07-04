Federated Hermes Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,384,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,575 shares of company stock worth $2,815,871. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

