Federated Hermes Inc. Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE GTT opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02. GTT Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

