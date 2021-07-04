Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 305 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.