Fei Protocol Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $13.35 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00138531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00169323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.64 or 1.00072990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars.

