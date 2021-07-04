Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

NYSE:RACE traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.79. 233,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $173.20 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

