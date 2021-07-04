Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.33.
NYSE:RACE traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.79. 233,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $173.20 and a 1-year high of $233.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.