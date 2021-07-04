Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report sales of $278.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.48 million and the highest is $283.59 million. Ferro posted sales of $204.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 204,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 116,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

