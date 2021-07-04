FIBOS (FO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $282,046.00

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $282,046.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

