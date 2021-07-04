Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Up 0.5%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 4,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

