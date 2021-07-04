Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Update

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 131,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter.

FMO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,248. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

