Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

