FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of FXCNY stock remained flat at $$3.39 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. FIH Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

